Lok Sabha elections live updates | BJP to back regional partners in three northeastern States

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that it will support its regional allies in four Lok Sabha constituencies across three States in the northeast.

March 23, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters of Bobby Pawar, an independent candidate from Tehri seat, as he was on his way to file his nomination for Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Dehradun on March 22, 2024.

Supporters of Bobby Pawar, an independent candidate from Tehri seat, as he was on his way to file his nomination for Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Dehradun on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sambit Patra, the BJP’s coordinator for the northeast, claims the BJP will cross 370 seats and the NDA will get more than 400 seats when the Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

“The BJP will extend support to the Lok Sabha candidates of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Manipur,” Sambit Patra, the BJP’s coordinator for the northeast, said.

Watch | What is the Model Code of Conduct? | Explained

The three parties are constituents of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance.

The NPP has fielded incumbent Agatha Sangma and Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh from the Tura and Shillong seats. The NDPP candidate from the Nagaland seat is Chumben Murry while the NPF’s nominee from Outer Manipur is Kachui Timothy Zimik.

The BJP is also backing the candidates of its two ruling partners in Assam — the Asom Gana Parishad (Barpeta and Dhubri seats) and the United People’s Party Liberal (Kokrajhar).

Also read | Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates - March 22

Here are updates from across the country on the upcoming elections:

  • March 23, 2024 07:39
    Revanth acting as BJP’s B-Team leader, says BRS leader Harish Rao

    Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is acting that the B-Team leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the matter of liquor policy case, if the response of the Congress party high command and that of Mr. Reddy is any indication.

    In a statement, Mr. Harish Rao said on Friday that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were highly critical of the functioning of the law-enforcing agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that the Narendra Modi Government was misusing the agencies to harass its political opponents, as was being alleged by BRS all these days. Read more

  • March 23, 2024 07:30
    Lalu Prasad may field daughter Rohini from Saran Lok Sabha seat

    The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar is abuzz with talks that party chief Lalu Prasad is likely to field two of his daughters in the Lok Sabha election.

    Mr. Prasad could field eldest daughter Misa Bharti from Patliputra seat again and second daughter Rohini Acharya from Saran, said party sources. If Ms. Acharya contests the poll, she will be the sixth member of Lalu’s family to enter politics after Mr. Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, elder daughter Ms. Bharti and sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Read more

  • March 23, 2024 07:29
    Congress anel clears four sitting MPs from Tamil Nadu

    The central election committee of the Congress on Friday cleared four of the nine Lok Sabha seats that the party would be contesting in Tamil Nadu in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

    There has been no official announcement but sources said the party would be repeating Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, S. Jothimani from the Karur Lok Sabha seat, Vijay Vasanth from Kanniyakumari, and Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar. Read more

  • March 23, 2024 07:27
    All signs point to BJP’s rout in Bengal, says Derek O’Brien

    The Trinamool Congress will get double the number of Lok Sabha seats that the BJP will secure in West Bengal, the party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien asserted on Friday.

    In an interaction with reporters in New Delhi, Mr. O’Brien said all signs point to the BJP’s rout in the State but stopped short of giving a number. In the 2019 general election, the BJP had won 18 seats, rising from just two it had secured in 2014. The Trinamool’s tally, on the other hand, went down from 24 seats in 2014 to 22 in 2019. Read more

  • March 23, 2024 07:26
    BJP to back regional partners in three northeastern States

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it will support its regional allies in four Lok Sabha constituencies across three States in the northeast.

    These seats are Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya, Outer Manipur in Manipur, and the lone constituency in Nagaland. Read more

