GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter to contest as NTK candidate from Krishnagiri

Vidya Rani Veerappan, a lawyer, joined the NTK recently; she was previously with the BJP and the PMK

March 25, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
Vidya Rani Veerappan, daughter of slain forest brigand Veerappan, is the NTK’s candidate from Krishnagiri for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Vidya Rani Veerappan, daughter of slain forest brigand Veerappan, is the NTK’s candidate from Krishnagiri for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter, Vidya Rani Veerappan, has filed her nominations papers as the Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for the Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ms. Vidya filed her nomination on Monday, March 25, 2024. A former BJP member, Ms. Vidya was an office-bearer of the party’s OBC wing, but left the party to join the NTK recently. She was announced as the NTK’s candidate for the Krishnagiri constituency on Saturday, March 23.

A resident of Krishnagiri, Ms. Vidya was earlier with the PMK, before she joined the BJP.

Ms. Vidya, 33, trained as a lawyer, and runs a school in Krishnagiri where she has been living for several years now. She will be up against Congress candidate K. Gopinath, BJP candidate C. Narasimhan and the AIADMK’s V. Jayaprakash.

Ms. Vidya’s entry into the electoral fray comes two decades after her father, a notorious sandalwood smuggler, was killed by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force in October 2004.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / Naam Tamilar Katchi / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.