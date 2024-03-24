GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections | BJP names 111 more candidates; fields actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil

In the BJP list, it dropped Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, V.K. Singh besides MP Varun Gandhi

March 24, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP has fielded actors Kangana Ranaut from Mandi LS constituency while Ramayana fame Arun Govil has got the ticket from Meerut constituency.

BJP has fielded actors Kangana Ranaut from Mandi LS constituency while Ramayana fame Arun Govil has got the ticket from Meerut constituency. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/PTI

The BJP on March 24 named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union Ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019.

The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency. Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

