BJP leader Satish Madiga joins Congress

March 25, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Satish Madiga meets TPCC senior vice president and Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency Mallu Ravi at his residence to extend his support.

BJP leader Satish Madiga meets TPCC senior vice president and Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency Mallu Ravi at his residence to extend his support. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Devani Satish Madiga, who served as a member of the BJP executive committee and contested as a BJP candidate in the last Assembly elections from Achampet constituency, joined the Congress at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday citing disagreements with the party’s policies.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Satish Madiga expressed displeasure over BJP’s approach, stating concerns that the party’s policies primarily benefit the upper classes. He highlighted his belief that the Congress has historically prioritised the development of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) through various initiatives.

The issue of SC categorisation, which is in the Supreme Court, was attributed to the efforts of the Congress party, he said. Satish commended telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s meticulous approach in advocating for SC categorisation and ensuring that their arguments were heard in the Supreme Court.

Alleging that BJP is trying to woo Madiga voters, he noted discrepancies in the campaign during the Assembly elections and sought to know why Krishna Madiga had not come for the campaign when he contested from Achampet. He also accused Manda Krishna of attempting to create division among Madiga and Mala communities.

Further, Mr.Satish Madiga criticised the BJP’s alleged hypocritic attitude towards the Madiga community, labelling it as “fake love”. He also questioned the decision-making process within the BJP, specifically regarding ticket allocations, such as the choice to nominate former MLA P. Ramulu’s son Bharat over senior party member Bangaru Shruti.

In response to allegations of injustice against Madigas by the Congress, Satish pointed out the party’s track record of appointing individuals from the community to prominent posts. Earlier, he met Congress’ Nagarkurnool MP candidate Mallu Ravi and extended full support to him.

