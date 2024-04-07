Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders will observe a fast on April 7 against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said the Congress manifesto carries the imprint of the Muslim League with “every page reeking of breaking India”, virtually equating the Congress to the party which is blamed for the Partition.
The Lok Sabha polls are “not fair” with opposition parties being targeted but despite that, the INDIA bloc will get a clear majority in the elections due to the public response to its “five nyay, 25 guarantees”, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.Track latest Lok Sabha elections updates: