Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | AAP leaders to hold fast against Kejriwal’s arrest

Punjab CM and AAP MLAs to hold fast against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

April 07, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders will observe a fast on April 7 against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said the Congress manifesto carries the imprint of the Muslim League with “every page reeking of breaking India”, virtually equating the Congress to the party which is blamed for the Partition.

Also Read: Lok Sabha updates from April 6

The Lok Sabha polls are “not fair” with opposition parties being targeted but despite that, the INDIA bloc will get a clear majority in the elections due to the public response to its “five nyay, 25 guarantees”, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Track latest Lok Sabha elections updates:
  • April 07, 2024 09:23
    Tamil Nadu | Palaniswami strains every nerve for the AIADMK to bounce back

    The Lok Sabha polls 2024 is a litmus test for AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the party’s electoral performance will have a considerable bearing in improving the fortunes of the outfit two years later when the state will go for Assembly polls.

    When Mr. Palaniswami expelled his former colleague and ex-Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the party in 2022, it was the beginning of several other steps that followed to cement his position as the undisputed party chief and partly to prepare the AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly election.

    By snapping ties with the BJP in September last year, the AIADMK expected at least a couple of DMK’s allies including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to join the alliance led by it.

    However, that did not materialise and Mr. Palaniswami who often spoke of a “mega alliance” for the LS polls could only cobble up an alliance with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founded by the late actor-politician ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth and a couple of smaller outfits.

    - PTI

  • April 07, 2024 09:18
    Maharashtra | Sharad Pawar, Uddhav fighting for political survival

    As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections gathers momentum, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, the leaders of two prominent regional parties in Maharashtra, are fighting a battle for political survival.

    The polls are also an acid test for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as they have cast their lots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by splitting their respective parties.

    But the challenge is tougher for Mr. Thackeray and Sharad Pawar as they are out of power and have lost control of their parties - Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), respectively - along with the original name and electoral symbol.

    - PTI

