AAP leaders hold collective fast to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

April 07, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Many senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bila, ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain attended the fast to protest the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on April 7, 2024. Credit: X/@AamAadmiParty

Top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to observe a day-long fast on April 7 to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Similar protests were being held in other States and by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.

Also read: People on the streets divided over Kejriwal’s arrest

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in AAP-ruled Punjab joined a collective fast at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan, they said.

Many senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bila, ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain attended the day-long 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from 11 a.m.

Also read: Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’, ‘key conspirator’ in Delhi Excise policy case: ED

The AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai appealed to people to join the fast to protest against Mr. Kejriwal's arrest. He alleged that Mr. Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam case was part of the BJP's conspiracy to finish the AAP.

Mr. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.

