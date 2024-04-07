GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress treats one family as supreme, BJP people: Rajnath Singh

Congress treats one family as supreme, BJP people: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister said he is pained when the Congress questions the power and valour of the country’s defence forces

April 07, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the BJP Manifesto Committee meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in New Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the BJP Manifesto Committee meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on April 7 asserted that the track record of the BJP Government at the Centre has been "fabulous" as it considers people supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme.

The BJP, he said, is also committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people.

"The track record of Modi ji's politics has been fabulous. And it was fabulous because we treat people as supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme," the senior BJP leader said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal in Kolayat in Bikaner.

The Defence Minister said he is pained when the Congress questions the power and valour of the country's defence forces.

"The Congress questions our Army personnel. They ask for proof that they have carried out surgical strike. The whole world has got the proof, only the Congress is not getting it," he said referring to the 2016 surgical strike.

India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control in response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

Backing the 'One nation, one election' initiative, he said it will save money, time and resources of the country.

"'One nation, one election' will get support of people, but Congress habitually opposes it," he said.

Mr. Singh also asserted that by early 2027, India will be the third largest economy in the world after the U.S., China.

Lok Sabha elections are due in the State in two phases on April 19 and 26.

national politics / Rajasthan

