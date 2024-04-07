Arunachal Pradesh struggles with low representation of women in polls

April 07, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Itanagar

Even after the passage of the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill aimed at bolstering women's participation in electoral politics, the ground reality speaks of a different narrative in Arunachal Pradesh. Only a few women are contesting in the simultaneous polls to two Lok Sabha seats and 50 Assembly constituencies to be held in this northeastern state on April 19.

Toko Sheetal, a greenhorn representing the Gana Suraksha Party, is the only woman among the 14 contestants for the two Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal East and Arunachal West.

Only eight women filed nominations for 50 assembly seats. The ruling BJP has fielded four, the Opposition Congress nominated three, while there is one independent candidate.

Only one woman represented the state in the Rajya Sabha till date, 15 women were elected to the assembly since Arunachal Pradesh graduated to a full-fledged state in 1987 from North East Frontier Agency (NEFA). Of the eight, BJP nominee from Hayuliang constituency, Dasanglu Pul, won uncontested.

Several factors impede particiaption

According to women activists and political analysts, several factors such as cultural barriers, socio-economic constraints and lack of awareness could contribute to the low participation of female participants in electoral politics.

Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), said, "Women should be given a chance to have the right to vote and be voted for. This will allow them to occupy political offices and contribute to the development of the nation."

Expressing dismay at the low participation of women in electoral politics she said addressing these issues requires concerted efforts from both the government and civil society organisations to create an enabling environment that promotes women's involvement in the political process. "Investing in women leadership is investing in a stronger, more vibrant nation," the APSCW chief asserted.

Kani Nada Maling, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, urged voters to elect leaders committed to women's empowerment. Ms. Maling is of the view that in Arunachal Pradesh, women are not allowed to make decisions and as a result, many competent leaders are not able to participate in politics.

"Without women's representation in the assembly, how can their grievances be redressed? How can they be empowered? Bold and vocal women leaders should be elected to the assembly, not those who usually act as a rubber stamp (of men)," she said. Certain steps are required to make more women come forward and join politics.

"Awareness campaigns, training and mentorship programmes for aspiring female politicians, equitable access to resources and opportunities, and implementing policies that support work-life balance for women in politics could help improve the situation," she said.

Dr Nani Bath, associate professor of political science at Rajiv Gandhi University, advocated quick implementation of the law on reservations for women in politics. "Education and literacy have failed to erase the patriarchal mentality ingrained in our society and culture which is the prime factor for such a scenario," she added.

The Women's Reservation Act mandates reservation of one-third of the total number of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women will come into effect later. The seats would be reserved for female candidates following the census and delimitation exercises.

Sibo Kai was nominated by the governor to the Assembly in 1978. Nyari Welly was the first woman to get elected to the Assembly in 1980 from the Seppa constituency as a People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) nominee. Komoli Mosang was elected as an independent candidate in 1980 from the Nampong constituency. Mosang was re-elected from the seat in 1990 as a Congress nominee.

Omem Moyong Deori was elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha in 1984. She also won from the Lekang assembly seat in 1990 on Congress ticket.