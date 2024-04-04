GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visit your constituencies every day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from Tihar for AAP MLAs

"We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi Chief Minister's message.

April 04, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Arvind Kejriwal. File

Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from Tihar jail asking all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to visit their constituencies every day and ensure that people do not face any problems, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said on April 4.

In a digital briefing, she said Arvind Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he was in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems. "We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi Chief Minister's message.

The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

The Chief Minister, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

