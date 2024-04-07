GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress names candidates for Bangaon, Uluberia, Ghatal seats in West Bengal

The Congress has so far named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

April 07, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Congress supporters wave the party flag. File.

Congress supporters wave the party flag. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on April 7 announced its candidates for three parliamentary constituencies of Bangaon, Uluberia and Ghatal in West Bengal, the party said in a release.

The party also named its candidate for the by-election to Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

The party named Pradip Biswas for Bangaon seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for Ghatal.

Polling in Bangaon and Uluberia is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20, while electors in Ghatal will exercise their franchise on May 25.

With Sunday's announcement, the Congress named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

The party named Anju Begum as its candidate for the bypoll in Bhagabangola assembly seat, where polling is scheduled on May 7.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.