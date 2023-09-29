HamberMenu
Women's reservation bill gets President's assent

Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

September 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu. File

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

According to a law ministry notification issued on September 29, the President gave her assent on September 28.

Also Read: Explained | What will hold up women's reservation Bill?

Women Reservation Bill: In 20 States & UTs less than 10% MLAs are female | Data

According to its provision, "It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint."

