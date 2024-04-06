GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Book on TN BJP chief Annamalai | ECI to reconsider rejection of permission for the launch

The book launch and a forum discussion has been planned in Coimbatore on Saturday,

April 06, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. File photo

 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission of India on Friday, April 5, 2024, gave an undertaking to the Madras High Court that it shall revisit an order passed on Thursday denying permission for an event to release a book on Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Justice G Jayachandran was told by ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan that the denial order passed by a Deputy Returning Officer in Coimbatore shall be revisited and a fresh order would be passed by 1.30 p.m. on Saturday since the event was scheduled only for 4 p.m.

The judge recorded his submission and disposed of a petition filed by event organiser S. Shre Dharmaarghavan, 26, of Puducherry. Representing the petitioner, senior counsel R. Sankaranarayanan, assisted by Ramaswamy Meyyappan, told the court that the event was meant for releasing a book titled ‘The idea called MALAI’ authored by Suresh Kumar. 

Apart from the book launch, a forum discussion had also been planned on the topic ‘Professionals in Politics’ and the addresses included those of Mr. Annamalai and others.

Though it was a simple indoor event meant only for the invitees to the venue at Uppilipalayam, the election officials refused permission solely on the basis of an adverse police report, the senior counsel said, contending that the police had unnecessarily feared disturbance to law and order. 

During the course of hearing, Justice Jayachandran asked an Additional Public Prosecutor to advise the police to be not rigid while granting permission even for such simple indoor events. “If the police cannot provide security even for a book release event, then what is the purpose of their existence?” he asked.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.