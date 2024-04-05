GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress releases ‘Nyay Patra’ manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with a focus on justice

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi released the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto

April 05, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi releasing the manifesto in New Delhi on April 5, 2024. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi releasing the manifesto in New Delhi on April 5, 2024. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube

Releasing the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on April 5, Congress party leader P. Chidambaram who headed the Manifesto Committee, said the document focuses on the theme of justice. The manifesto is being called ‘Nyay Patra’.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi released the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto in New Delhi.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates - April 5

Following up on the theme of justice, the manifesto’s second broad theme is to create wealth through investments.

“The third section is focused on welfare. But for welfare for whom?,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Accusing the government of being a government “of the rich, by the rich and for the rich,” Mr. Chidambaram added, “We have to focus on the bottom 50% of the population.”

“If Congress comes to power, we will lift 23 crore people out of poverty .We have done it before and we can do it again.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kharge remarked that the Congress is releasing the manifesto on Babu Jagjeevan Ram’s birth anniversary. “We are dedicating our manifesto to the poor people of the country,” he said.

“The manifesto is a result of extensive consultation and participation by the people. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, focused on five pillars of justice. We have included everyone of them and 25 guarantees come out of the five pillars or paanch nyay,” Mr. Kharge said.

The party’s election manifesto focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’ website, as per the party.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in March and ‘deliberated’ thoroughly on the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI)

