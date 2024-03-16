GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha poll 2024 date live updates | EC to announce schedule at 3 p.m. today

The EC will also announce dates for Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha Assembly elections

March 16, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel patrol in an area, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur on March 15, 2024. Election Commission of India to announce schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, 2024.

Police personnel patrol in an area, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur on March 15, 2024. Election Commission of India to announce schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16. In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The term of the Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

Track latest updates:

  • March 16, 2024 09:19
    PM Modi to launch BJP poll campaign in Karnataka today

    Security personnel, along with a dog squad, were seen checking the areas surrounding the main venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi would formally kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka today from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home turf — Kalaburagi.

    He is scheduled to address a mega public meeting at the district headquarters town’s NV Ground at 2 p.m.

    Mr. Kharge, who had represented Kalaburagi (Gulbarga Lok Sabha segment) twice in the past, lost to BJP’s Umesh Jadhav by a margin of 95,452 votes in the 2019 general elections — the octogenarian leader’s first electoral loss in his political life spanning several decades. PTI

  • March 16, 2024 08:49
    Lessons from the 2023 Assembly polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha battle

    Election results in the three Hindi heartland States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are being widely celebrated in ruling circles as a resounding semi-final victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it a “hat trick” and claimed it to be the harbinger of another “hat trick in 2024”.

    Read here

  • March 16, 2024 08:49
    Lok Sabha election 2024 | Gadkari, Piyush, Anurag in fray in BJP second list

    The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the coming ​Lok Sabha polls​, featuring Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari contesting from Nagpur, Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad and Piyush Goyal, who is also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, from Mumbai North.

    Read full story here

  • March 16, 2024 08:47
    Election Commission of India to announce Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha Assemblies poll schedule today

    People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on March 16 announce the schedule for elections to the Lok Sabha and some State Assemblies.

    The current Lok Sabha’s term ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The term of the Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on different dates in June.

    It remains to be seen whether the poll panel announces dates for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

    Read more

