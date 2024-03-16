Lok Sabha poll 2024 date live updates | EC to announce schedule at 3 p.m. today

March 16, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16. In a post on X, the poll panel said a press conference to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The term of the Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June. Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

Track latest updates: