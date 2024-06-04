GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: All Samajwadi Party’s Muslim candidates leading in Uttar Pradesh

Of the 19 Congress Muslim candidates we tracked, 9 are leading in the Lok Sabha election results 2024

Published - June 04, 2024 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur

Of the 68 Muslim candidates The Hindu Data Team is tracking for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 23 are leading/have won while 45 are trailing/ have lost. For our analysis, we checked candidates from the following major parties: BJP, Congress, IUML, AIMIM, AITC, YSRCP, TDP, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML)(L), CPI(M), BJD, RJD, JD(U), LJP, AAP, JD(S), JMM, AIUDF, NCP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), BRS, Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples Front, and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference.

Of the 4 Samajwadi Party Muslim candidates we tracked in Uttar Pradesh all the candidates are leading.

Of the 19 Congress Muslim candidates we tracked, 9 are leading/have won. Of the 11 Muslim candidates from the CPI(M) we tracked, 0 are leading/have won. And of the 10 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidates, 1 are leading/have won. Notably, Abdul Salam, the BJP’s lone Muslim candidate in all of India, is contesting from Malappuram, and he is trailing

In West Bengal, we tracked 18 candidates fielded by various parties. Of them, 6 are leading/have won in the 2024 polls. We also tracked nine Muslim candidates from Bihar, of which 1 candidates are leading/have won. Of the seven Muslim candidates in Kerala, 2 are leading/have won. And of the 6 Muslim candidates in Jammu and Kashmir UT, 2 are leading/have won in the State.

The trends and results are based on votes counted till 2.45 pm. The story will be updated later when more votes are counted.

Table 1 | The table lists the Muslim candidates who are leading/won in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

To identify Muslim MPs, we implemented character-based machine learning models developed by Rachana and Sugat Chaturvedi in their 2023 paper “It’s all in the name: A character-based approach to infer religion”. Their algorithm was applied to the names of MPs to predict their religion. This was followed by manual checks to correct false positives and false negatives. This model captured most of the Muslim MPs yet the list is not exhaustive.

Table 2 | The table lists the Muslim candidates who are trailing/lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

