In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA is leading in 168 rural seats, 30 less than its tally in 2019. Whereas in the rural areas, the INDIA bloc is leading in 109 seats, 62 more compared with 2019. Table 1 details the seats won/led by the alliances and other parties and changes from the 2019 general elections.

Table 1 | The table shows the number of seats won/led by the alliances and change from 2019 in urban and rural seats

In terms of vote share, the NDA’s biggest loss is in the rural region where the share declined by 1.2% points. In rural areas, the INDIA bloc’s vote share increased by over 10% points compared with 2019.

Urban

In the 63 urban constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 37 constituencies, while the INDIA coalition is leading/winning in 16 seats. Those parties allied with neither coalition are leading/winning in 10 seats. Compared to the 2019 polls, the NDA alliance has lost 6 seats among urban constituencies, the INDIA has gained 6 seats. “

Semi-urban

In the 72 semi-urban constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 36 seats while the INDIA coalition is leading/winning in 29 constituencies. Those in neither alliance are leading/winning in 7 seats. Compared to the 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 17 seats, the NDA has lost 5 seats, while other parties have lost 12 seats.”

Semi-rural

In 105 semi-rural constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 53 seats, and the INDIA coalition is leading/winning in 48 seats. Those in neither of these alliances are leading/winning in 4 seats. Compared to the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 23 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 0 seats, and other parties have lost 23 seats. “

Rural

In the 303 rural constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 168 seats and the INDIA coalition leading/winning in 109 . Those in neither of these alliances are leading/winning in 26 seats. Compared to the 2019 general elections, the INDIA alliance has gained 62 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 30 seats, while other parties have lost 32 seats. “

Table 2 | The table shows the votes secured by the alliances and others and the change from the 2019 polls

In terms of vote share, in 2024, the NDA recorded its biggest decline in the Rural region, with a drop of 1.2 percentage points. Likewise, the alliance recorded its biggest increase in Semi-rural , with an increase in vote share of 3.2 percentage points.

The INDIA bloc, gained vote shares across all the regions. The INDIA bloc’s lowest gains in terms of vote share was recorded in the Urban region, with an increase of 7.7 percentage points. The alliance recorded its biggest increase in the Semi-urban region, with an increase in vote share of 13.3 percentage points.