“Of the eleven constituencies in major cities of south India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, the NDA coalition is leading in 5 seats, with the INDIA coalition also leading with 5 seats, while parties which are not part of either coalition are leading in 1 seat. The trends and results are based on data as of 11 am. The results will be updated as more votes get counted.

Compared with 2019, the NDA coalition has gained 1 seat, while the INDIA coalition is unchanged. These figures are based on early trends.

Also read: Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Table 1 | Table 1 shows theAlliance-wise wins in 2024 and change from 2019

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Of the three seats in Bengaluru, the NDA coalition is leading in 2 seats, with the INDIA coalition leading in 1 seat. The parties leading from these seats are: Bangalore North: Bharatiya Janata Party, Bangalore Central: Indian National Congress, Bangalore South: Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2019, all the three seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Of the three seats in Chennai, the INDIA coalition is leading in 3 seats. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in Chennai North, Chennai Central and Chennai South. In 2019, all three seats were won by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party (Coalition: Others) is leading from the Hyderabad constituency, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (NDA) is doing so in the Secunderabad seat. The parties leading from the major cities in Kerala are: Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party, Ernakulam: Indian National Congress . The Telugu Desam (NDA) is leading/winning from the Visakhapatnam constituency.

Table 2 |Table 2 shows the Seat-wise winners in 2024 and 2019

In none of these eleven seats, the winning margin is currently less than 2.5% of the votes and in 1 seat it is between 2.5% to 5% of the votes.

Table 3 | Table 3 shows theWinning/leading margin in 2024