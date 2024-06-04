Election Results 2024: NDA leading in 12 seats with less than 1% vote margin, in 16 seats with 1-2.5%

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the lead/win margin is 2.5% or less in 64 seats. Of them, in 34 seats, the lead/win margin is at best 1%. This margin is the difference between the vote shares secured by the winner and the runner-up in a seat. It can be expressed both as percentage of votes and by the absolute number of votes.

The trends and results are based on the votes counted as of 12.45 pm. The story will be updated later when more votes are counted.

Table 1 | The table shows the number of seats led/won with a margin of 1% or less, 1% to 2.5%, and so on.

Chart appears incomplete? Click here to remove AMP mode

In the 30 seats where the lead/win margin is between 1% and 2.5% and the 34 seats where the race is even tighter, with a lead/win margin of 1% or less, fortunes could also change quickly.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

Table 2 | The table shows the alliance-wise split of who is leading in the seats where vote margins are low.

Among the seats where the win margin is 2.5% or lower, the NDA is leading in 12 seats, lower than the 19 seats, in which the INDIA alliance is leading.

And among the seats where the win margin is 2.5% to 5%, the NDA is leading in 16 seats, higher than the 11 seats in which the INDIA alliance is leading.

Put together, the NDA is leading in 28 seats where the margin is less than 2.5%, while the INDIA is leading in 30 such low vote margin.

Analyses of the margins of victory are better served by the percentage of votes than by the absolute number, even if the win margins by the absolute number of votes can help picture the closeness of a contest at a glance.

Table 3 | The table shows the lead/win margins in terms of the absolute number of votes.

In 6 seats, the leading candidates are ahead of the respective runners-up by a wafer-thin margin of fewer than 1,000 votes. In 14 seats, the candidates are leading by 1,000-2,500 votes and in 24 seats, the lead is between 2,500 and 5,000 votes.

Table 4A | The table shows an alliance-wise split in the 34 seats where the lead margin is lower than 1%.

Table 4B | The table shows an alliance-wise split in the 30 seats where the lead margin is in the range of 1-2.5%.