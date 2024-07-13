GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himachal Pradesh Assembly bypolls: CM Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur trailing in Dehra; Congress leads in Hamirpur

Polling was held for the Dehra, Hamirpur and the Nalagarh assembly constituencies on July 10.

Updated - July 13, 2024 10:12 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:47 am IST - Shimla

PTI
This July 10 photo shows voters at a polling station during the Nalagarh assembly bypoll, in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The counting of votes began today morning.

This July 10 photo shows voters at a polling station during the Nalagarh assembly bypoll, in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The counting of votes began today morning. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife and Congress candidate for the Dehra assembly bypoll Kamlesh Thakur was trailing by 557 votes against the BJP’s nominee for the seat on Saturday, July 13, 2024 officials said.

Dehra was one of the three assembly constituencies in the state where by-election was held on Wednesday. The others being Hamirpur and Nalagarh.

BJP’s Hoshiyar Singh was ahead of Kamlesh Takhur after three rounds of counting of votes that began at 8 am, the officials said.

In the Hamirpur assembly seat, Congress’ Pushpinder Verma was ahead by 200 votes against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashish Sharma after the first round of counting, the officials said.

Thirteen candidates were in the fray from the three seats.

The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72 per cent) and Dehra (65.42 per cent).

The overall voting percentage of the three bypolls was 71 per cent, according to the data of the state election department.

The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators Singh (Dehra), Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

Their resignations, however, were accepted by the assembly speaker on June 3, and the seats were declared vacant, necessitating the by-elections.

The BJP fielded all the three former MLAs from their respective seats.

The Congress fielded Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra, repeated its candidate Pushpinder Verma from Hamirpur and gave ticket to five-time Indian National Trade Union Congress president, Himachal Pradesh unit, Hardeep Singh Baba, from Nalagarh.

Though the bypolls will not make much difference in the 68-member House as the Congress has a majority with 38 MLAs. The BJP has 27 members.

Related Topics

voting / Assembly Elections / Himachal Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.