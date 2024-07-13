Assembly bypolls results 2024 LIVE: Counting under way for 13 seats across seven States

Counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held in 13 constituencies across seven States on July 10, in underway with results expected on Saturday evening.

The Assembly bypolls were held in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Of the 13 seats which went to the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Trinamool Congress had each held two, while one seat each had been held by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (United), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Independents held the remaining three seats.

Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest voter turnout of 78% in the Assembly bypolls held in 13 constituencies. The lowest turnout of just 47% was seen in Badrinath in Uttarakhand. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Uttarakhand and West Bengal.