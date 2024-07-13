GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Assembly bypolls results 2024 LIVE: Counting under way for 13 seats across seven States

The Assembly bypolls were held in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh

Updated - July 13, 2024 10:24 am IST

Published - July 13, 2024 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Counting agents during counting of votes for Vikravandi Assembly by-poll, Tamil Nadu, on July 13, 2024.

Counting agents during counting of votes for Vikravandi Assembly by-poll, Tamil Nadu, on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls held in 13 constituencies across seven States on July 10, in underway with results expected on Saturday evening. 

The Assembly bypolls were held in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Of the 13 seats which went to the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Trinamool Congress had each held two, while one seat each had been held by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (United), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Independents held the remaining three seats.

Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest voter turnout of 78% in the Assembly bypolls held in 13 constituencies. The lowest turnout of just 47% was seen in Badrinath in Uttarakhand. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Uttarakhand and West Bengal. 

Read live updates here:
  • July 13, 2024 10:24
    Assembly bypolls trends roundup | 10.15 a.m.

    Bihar: JD(U) leads from sole seat

    West Bengal: TMC leading in four seats

    Tamil Nadu: DMK leading from sole seat

    Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading in sole seat

    Uttarakhand: Congress leads in both seats

    Punjab: AAP leads from sole seat

    Himachal Pradesh: Congress leads in all three seats

  • July 13, 2024 10:18
    Vikravandi bypoll: DMK takes early lead

    The DMK on Saturday took early lead in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, where the counting of votes polled in the July 10 bypoll was underway.

    According to reports, DMK nominee Anniyur Siva was leading ahead of his nearest PMK rival, C Anbumani, by about 5,000 votes.

    Read more on the Tamil Nadu bypoll results here...

  • July 13, 2024 10:17
    West Bengal: TMC takes early lead

    Trinamool Congress candidates have taken an early lead over their rivals in by-polls held in four assembly seats in West Bengal, where counting began on Saturday morning, TV channels reported.

    The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10.

    However, there was no official word from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, as the EC website showed counting in progress.

    Bengali news channel TV9 Bangla showed TMC leading in Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas, which are in South Bengal, and Raiganj in North Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

    Another news channel, ABP Ananda, also broadcasted similar trends.

    Read more on West Bengal bypoll results here...

  • July 13, 2024 10:14
    Himachal Pradesh bypolls: CM’s wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur trailing in Dehra; party in lead in Hamirpur

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife and Congress candidate for the Dehra assembly bypoll Kamlesh Thakur was trailing by 557 votes against the BJP’s nominee for the seat on Saturday, officials said.

    Dehra was one of the three assembly constituencies in the state where by-election was held on Wednesday. The others being Hamirpur and Nalagarh.

    BJP’s Hoshiyar Singh was ahead of Kamlesh Takhur after three rounds of counting of votes that began at 8 am, the officials said.

    In the Hamirpur assembly seat, Congress’ Pushpinder Verma was ahead by 200 votes against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashish Sharma after the first round of counting, the officials said.

    Thirteen candidates were in the fray from the three seats.

    Read more on the Himachal Pradesh results here...

  • July 13, 2024 10:12
    Punjab bypoll: AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat leading in Jalandhar West seat

    AAP candidate for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab Mohinder Bhagat was leading against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, according to initial trends.

    Bhagat was ahead of Kaur by 11,778 votes after four rounds of counting of votes that began at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.

    BJP candidate Sheetal Angural was at the third spot, according to the trends.

    BSP nominee Binder Kumar was at the fourth spot while SAD candidate Surjit Kaur at fifth. 

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 10:10
    Uttarakhand: Congress leading in Manglaur, Badrinath seats

    The Congress’ candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls in Uttarakhand were leading in both seats on Saturday, according to initial trends.

    While Congress’ Lakhpat Singh Butola was leading by 195 votes against BJP’s Rajendra Bhandari in Badrinath, Congress’ Qazi Nizamuddin was ahead by 1,586 of BSP’s Ubedur Rehman.

    BJP’s Kartar Singh Bhadana was in the third spot in Manglaur, a seat won thrice by Nizamuddin in the past.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 10:07
    Bihar: JD(U) candidate leading in Rupauli bypoll

    JD(U)‘s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal was leading by 2,433 votes over his nearest rival, an independent candidate, in the by-election to the Rupauli Assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district on Saturday, according to the election commission of India.

    After the first round of counting, the JD(U) candidate secured 6,588 votes, while independent candidate Shankar Singh got 4,155 votes, according to the latest information uploaded on the Election Commission’s website.

    RJD’s Bima Bharti is in the third position by securing 2,359 votes after the conclusion of the first round of counting.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:59
    Counting of votes under way in West Bengal
  • July 13, 2024 09:58
    Tamil Nadu: Counting of votes under way for Vikravandi seat

    The byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district recorded 82.48% polling. The voting was largely peaceful, barring an altercation between PMK workers and security personnel and a knife attack on a woman voter.

    The electoral fate of as many as 29 candidates including that of the DMK candidate Anniyur Siva, the PMK candidate C. Anbumani and the Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee Abinaya Ponnivalavan will be known when the final result of the bypoll will be out by Saturday evening.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:57
    Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes begins for Amarwara assembly bypoll

    A turnout of 78.71% was recorded in the by-election for the Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency of Amarwara in Chhindwara district on Wednesday, the official said.

    The fate of the nine candidates, including those from the BJP, Congress and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), will be decided in the 20 rounds of counting. The by-election to this Scheduled Tribes-reserved seat in Chhindwara district was prestigious for both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, as Chhindwara was considered a stronghold of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath until recently.

    Congress won the Amarwara seat in the 2023 assembly elections, but the BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat this time by defeating Nath’s son Nakul Nath. The Assembly by-election became necessary after three-time Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah crossed over to the BJP in March this year.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:56
    Uttarakhand bypolls: Counting of votes underway for two assembly seats

    Votes for the Manglaur and the Badrinath Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand were polled on July 10. The bypoll to the Manglaur seat was marred by violence that left four people injured, even as a 67.28% polling was recorded in the constituency. The voter turnout in Badrinath was 47.68% and polling there remained peaceful.

    The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March.

    The BSP fielded Ansari’s son Ubedur Rehman against Congress nominee Qazi Nizamuddin in Manglaur. Gujjar leader and BJP nominee Kartar Singh Bhadana was also in the fray from the Muslim and Dalit-dominated constituency which has been held either by the BSP or the Congress in the past.

    In Badrinath, there was a direct contest between BJP’s Rajendra Bhandari and Congress newcomer Lakhpat Singh Butola.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:55
    Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Counting of votes underway for three assembly seats

    Polling was held for the Dehra, Hamirpur and the Nalagarh Assembly constituencies on July 10.

    Thirteen candidates, including of the BJP and the Congress, are in the fray. The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04%, followed by Hamirpur (67.72%) and Dehra (65.42%).

    The overall voting percentage of the three bypolls was 71%, according to the data of the state election department The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

    Their resignations, however, were accepted by the assembly speaker on June 3, and the seats were declared vacant, necessitating the by-elections.

    The BJP fielded all the three former MLAs from their respective seats .The Congress fielded Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, from Dehra, repeated its candidate Pushpinder Verma from Hamirpur and gave ticket to five-time Indian National Trade Union Congress president, Himachal Pradesh unit, Hardeep Singh Baba, from Nalagarh.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:55
    Punjab: Counting of votes for Jalandhar West Assembly seat underway

    Polling in the the Jalandhar West Assembly seat took place saw a voter turnout of 54.98%, a sharp drop from the 67% the Assembly segment saw in the 2022 Atate elections.

    The Jalandhar West (Reserve) assembly constituency saw a multi-cornered contest among major political outfits like the ruling AAP in Punjab, the Congress and the BJP. Fifteen candidates were in the fray.

    The seat fell vacant after Sheetal Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March.

    The AAP fielded Mohinder Bhagat, the son of former minister and former BJP MLA Bhagat Chunni Lal, for the bypoll. The Congress placed its bet on Surinder Kaur, a former senior deputy mayor and a four-time municipal councillor of Jalandhar. The BJP fielded Angural, who had won this seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls on an AAP ticket.

    Though the Shiromani Akali Dal had fielded Surjit Kaur for the bypoll, the Sukhbir Badal-led outfit later withdrew its support and disowned her.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:54
    Counting begins for Rupauli assembly bypoll in Bihar

    The by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district saw a voter turnout of 52.75%.

    The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who had won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party recently to contest the Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket .Following her loss in the parliamentary election, she contested the bypoll as an RJD candidate. The RJD hopes that Bharti will win the seat.

    Altogether 11 candidates were in the fray in the bypoll, in which the JD(U) had fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who had contested the 2020 Assembly polls from the seat as an Independent.

    - PTI

  • July 13, 2024 09:53
    Bengal bypolls: Counting begins for four Assembly seats

    Counting of votes for the bypolls held in four Assembly seats in West Bengal began, amid tight security arrangements, an Election Commission official said.

    The counting of votes commenced at 8 am.

    “We have made adequate security arrangements in and around the counting centres. Apart from the state police, central forces are also deployed,” the official told PTI.

    The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10.

    Raiganj witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99%, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56%, Bagdah at 68.44% and Maniktala at 54.98%.

    - PTI

Related Topics

Assembly Elections / election / Uttarakhand / Bihar / Madhya Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh / West Bengal / Tamil Nadu / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.