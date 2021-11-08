Top news of the day: IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in parts of TN and Andhra on Nov. 10-11, SC wants retired HC judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri probe, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Heavy overnight rain led to flooding in several areas of Chennai on Sunday. Nungambakkam recorded 21.5 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period since 2015. Tamil Nadu has received a 43% surplus rainfall and Chennai registered a 26% excess since October 1.

Short and intense spells of rain in the past two days have left several areas of Chennai inundated. This was in direct contrast to the rainfall pattern observed in November 2020 when Cyclone Nivar made landfall. At that time, though the amount of rainfall was more, it was distributed over three days and did not pour down in brief and intense spells, restricting the floods to only vulnerable localities.

A Delhi court on November 8 awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The Winter session of Parliament will begin on November 29 and will go on till December 23rd. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has approved these dates. There will be 20 working days in this session.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government’s response to a proposal to appoint a retired High Court judge, possibly who served outside the State, to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri murders and violence. The court highlighted an urgent need to “infuse fairness and impartiality” into the probe.

Four CRPF jawans were killed and three wounded when their colleague indiscriminately opened fire at them in a suspected case of fratricide in the CRPF’s 50 battalion camp in Lingalapalli village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district early on November 8.

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik to reply to a defamation suit filed by the father of Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The U.S. lifted restrictions on travel, on Monday, from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

Indian biologist and Padma Bhushan awardee Kamal Ranadive has been featured in Google doodle on November 8, 2021, on her 104th birthday. The doodle by guest artist Ibrahim Rayintakath shows Dr. Ranadive in a lab with microscope and test tubes. "I wanted to make a piece that feels lively to look at, that would match Kamal's personality. My initial thoughts were around bringing this out, at the same time highlighting her field of achievements," said Rayintakath.

Quantum computers can break many of the encryption algorithms currently used to protect sensitive data, bringing along new security threats with them, according to a report by MIT Technology Review.

The Supreme Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking adequate infrastructure across the country for providing effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and creating shelter homes for them.

Hundreds of senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) began a key four-day conclave in Beijing on November 8 to deliberate and pass a rare “historical resolution” of the 100-year-old ruling party and pave the way for an unprecedented third term for President Xi Jinping. The 19th Central Committee of the CPC started its sixth plenary session. About 400 full and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee are taking part in the plenum, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Only indigenously developed technologies will be available to the Indian Army for full exploitation during conflicts and it is imperative to reduce dependence on foreign technologies, Army chief General M.M. Naravane said on November 8. The Indian Army is undergoing rapid modernisation and it is increasingly looking for indigenous solutions for its operational needs, he said in his speech at an event of industry body FICCI.