Winter session of Parliament to begin on November 29

The last three Parliamentary session were also curtailed due to the COVID scare

The Winter session of Parliament will begin on November 29 and will go on till December 23rd. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has approved these dates. There will be 20 working days in this session.

Last year, the winter session could not be held due to the pandemic. The last three Parliamentary session were also curtailed due to the COVID scare. The upcoming session will also adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Also read: Government likely to introduce 2 key financial sector bills in parliament winter session

Both houses of Parliament — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha — will hold proceedings simultaneously while ensuring that the members follow social distancing norms.

It is expected to be a heated session, since it comes on the eve of Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.