Chennai’s Adambakkam Police station shifted to new location due to waterlogging

The Adambakkam Police station has been temporarily shifted to a new location, following waterlogging due to heavy rains at the existing station premises.

S8 Adambakkam station is one of busiest police stations in the St Thomas Mount Police district in the city. It has been functioning with over 40 personnel at a building located on New Colony Main Road, for the last few years.

“Our station floor is at least three feet below the ground level and the building is also leaky. During the monsoon, rain water enters the premises. This time, we have witnessed heavy inundation inside the premises besides flooding on the roads. On the orders of senior officers, we have shifted the station immediately to new premises to continue our service to the public,” said Valarmathi, Inspector of Police.

Police personnel packed up, lock, stock and barrel, and shifted to a house on New Colony Second Street, Adambakkam.