Amid widespread flooding, Vedanthangal bird sanctuary has not enough water

Activists say a permanent solution is required to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the country’s oldest bird sanctuary every year

Sunday’s rains flooded many parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts, but Vedanthangal bird sanctuary, the oldest in the country, has not enough water despite the migratory season kicking in.

“This is not new. It is becoming a struggle every year. Last year, water had to be diverted from a weir upstream with police protection,” says Chandrakumar, a local birder and activist.

According to activists, the rain water from Valayaputhur lake upstream of the sanctuary is released to Maduranthakam tank and not into the channel connecting the bird sanctuary.

Two days ago, Public Works Department (PWD) officials put sandbags to divert water into this channel, and the sanctuary was beginning to fill up but local residents managed to push down the sandbags, the activists charge. Every year the Forest Department cleans up the channel for seven kilometres so that water can reach the sanctuary from Valayaputhur lake, but getting the water in remains a challenge. Last year, the revenue authorities had to divert water to the sanctuary with police protection, they recall.

This has been happening from 2009, Mr. Chandrakumar said. Activists like him want a permanent solution to the issue as it crops up every year.

“When there is no water, the migratory birds will look for another place. For the past few years, Melmaruvathur has been attracting water birds in abundance. But the country's first and smallest bird sanctuary needs to be preserved,” says another activist.

This year, the pelicans have come in good numbers and are nesting in the front itself after many years. While Sunday’s rain did not fill up Vedanthangal and the nearby Karikili sanctuary, it rained in both places on Monday.

“The previous AIADMK government had a ₹4 crore proposal to bring about a permanent solution. The DMK government has to implement it this year to ensure the survival of Vedanthangal bird sanctuary,” Mr. Chandrakumar says.