Uphaar fire tragedy: court convicts Ansal brothers

‘Both of them had tampered with evidence’

A Delhi court on Friday convicted Ansal brothers — Sushil and Gopal Ansal — in a case related to evidence tampering in the Uphaar fire tragedy case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order, holding both the brothers, two of their employees, and a former court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, guilty under IPC Sections 201 (tampering of evidence), 120B and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant).

Further, the court asked for the financial records of the convicts in order to pronounce the quantum of the sentence. The order on the sentence is likely to be announced on Monday.

In the chargesheet filed before the court, the police had said Sushil Ansal had misled the authorities by claiming that he had not been convicted in any criminal case in order to get his passport renewed.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy, had argued on Thursday that the Ansal brothers had conspired and destroyed evidence collected by the CBI in the case.