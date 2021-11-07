Heaviest 24-hour rainfall since 2015 floods in Chennai

Rains to continue in city, water from reservoirs and lake being released

The rains that lashed the city relentlessly since Saturday night are likely to continue as thunderstorms are on the predictions for Sunday as well.

Nungambakkam has received the maximum rainfall of 21.5 cm and Chennai airport 11.3 cm at the end of a 24-hour period at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Since the 2015 floods, this was the highest volume of rainfall that the city has received in a 24-hour period, experts said.

As result of heavy rains, Tiruvallur Collectorate had announced that 3,000 cubic feet per second was to be opened from Poondi reservoir at 9 a.m.; also 1,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released from Puzhal Lake at 11 a.m., and 500 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam Lake at 1.30 p.m. respectively. Warning has been issued for those living in low lying areas to vacate their homes.

In the last nine days, recurrent rainfall had occurred in some parts and some isolated places got heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the Meteorological Department said.

Several areas in the city have already been facing heavy waterlogging and this may increase further if the rains continue.

Weather blogger K. Srikanth said that since 2015 this was the highest amount of rainfall the city had received in a 24-hour period. He said that much of the rain occurred post midnight and there would be intermittent rain throughout the day in the city and this may get heavy at night and early morning on Monday. If the weather radar in the city had worked, the intensity of the spell could be judged more precisely, he added.

Residents of the city can reach out to the Chennai Corporation at 1913 for all grievances and for flood-related issues, they can call 04425619206/04425619207/04425619208.