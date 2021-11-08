Tamil Nadu rains | Holiday declared for schools in all nine districts in central region

Heavy overnight rain led to flooding in several areas of Chennai on Sunday. Nungambakkam recorded 21.5 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period since 2015.

Tamil Nadu has received a 43% surplus rainfall and Chennai registered a 26% excess since October 1.

After receiving a record rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday, Chennai will experience thunderstorms and heavy rain in the next 48 hours. Thunderstorms with lightning may occur in many other parts of Tamil Nadu, too, for two more days.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu | 8:30 am

Current update in Chennai City Traffic situation in view of North East Monsoon Rainfall

The Subways closed due to Water logging: EVR Salai/Gangu reddy subway, Vyasarpadi Subway and Ganeshapuram Subway.

Traffic diversion due to Water Logging: On EVR Salai vehicles coming from Central towards Nair Point are diverted at the junction of EVR Salai x Gandhi Irwin Point towards Egmore (CMDA).

At Pantheon Roundabout vehicles are not allowed towards RR stadium (Marshall Road), they are diverted towards pantheon road, vehicles are allowed on Marshall road towards Pantheon roundabout. -T.N. Bureau

Chennai | November 7

Pounding rain keeps Chennai on alert

Following rain in the catchment areas leading to heavy inflows, the State Government gradually began releasing surplus water from reservoirs around Chennai including Poondi and Chembarambakkam. From an initial 500 cusecs, the discharge from Chembarambakkam was increased to 2,000 cusecs in the evening.

Tamil Nadu | 8:20 am

Holiday declared in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains

Collectors in Vellore and Ranipet declared holiday for all schools in respective districts today due to rain. In Tiruvannamalai, all schools and colleges have been closed due to rain.

Tirupatur Collector, Amar Kushwaha, declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the district today due to rain.

Holiday declared for schools in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts. -T.N. Bureau