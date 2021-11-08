Heavy rains pound parts of Chennai, orange alert issued

Heavy to very heavy rains predicted at Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Puducherry on Monday. T

Heavy rains pounded some parts of the city and neighbouring districts till early hours of Monday, November 8, 2021. The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert for a few districts,including Chennai and Cuddalore, as heavy to very heavy rains may continue till Tuesday morning.

Chennai Nungambakkam received a heavy rainfall of 7.3 cm of rainfall till 8 a.m. on Monday. Other places in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts had rainfall of heavy to very heavy intensity during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Cholavaram recorded nearly 13 cm of rainfall, Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur (7 cm) and Poonamallee (9 cm). Some weather stations in the city, including Villivakkam (6 cm), Nandanam (4 cm) and MRC Nagar (3cm) recorded moderate rains till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

With the cyclonic circulation persisting over the Bay of Bengal off south AP and north TN coast, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Puducherry on Monday. There are chances for heavy rains over 12 districts such as Pudukottai, Salem, Karur and Madurai.

As the five reservoirs received good rains and inflow, the same volume of water release are being maintained on Monday. While nearly 2,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water is being discharged from reservoirs in Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, nearly 4,883 cusecs of water is being released into Kosasthalaiyar from Poondi reservoir at 6 a. m. on Monday.

The reservoir in Red Hills received heavy rainfall of 9 cm and Chembarambakkam received 5 cm, till 6 a.m. Officials of the Water Resources Department said water release would be increased based on the rainfall over catchment areas and inflow into the water bodies.