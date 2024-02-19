February 19, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Chandigarh mayoral polls | Supreme Court talks tough to returning officer; seeks entire ballot papers and video recordings

The Supreme Court ordered producing ballot papers and the entire video recording for the Chandigarh mayoral polls. It called for ballot papers to be produced before it by 2 p.m. on February 20. The court asked Registrar General Punjab and Haryana High Court to depute a judicial officer, who will be provided with security. On being asked why he put why he put ‘X’ marks on ballot papers, Returning Officer Anil Masih said he had found them to be ‘defaced’.

Sharad Pawar faction can use ‘NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar’ name till further orders: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on February 19 directed that Election Commission’s order of February 7 granting name of ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ for the group led by Sharad Pawar will continue till further orders. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K. V. Viswanathan sought response of Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 7 order of Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali village on February 19. A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said the Calcutta High Court is already seized of the matter. “The local High Court will be the best to assess the situation. Let there be no dual forums,” the bench said while granting liberty to the PIL petitioner to approach the High Court.

Supreme Court stays criminal proceedings against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for 2022 protest march

The Supreme Court on February 19 stayed criminal proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after he argued that peaceful protest against the ruling dispensation was a fundamental right of every citizen. Mr. Siddaramaiah and 35 others were chargesheeted for assembling unlawfully with an intent to use criminal force to intimidate the then BJP government during a protest march held in 2022.

‘Delhi Chalo’ march on standby for now, says farmers

After the fourth meeting between Union Ministers and farmer representatives to deliberate on their demands, in which the government proposed to give a guarantee on procuring five crops on minimum support price, farmers on February 19 asserted they will discuss the proposal with domain experts and take a decision even as the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march is on standby for now.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on February 19 assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar. Lt Gen Dwivedi is the front-runner to become the Army Chief when incumbent General Manoj Pande retires on May 31.

PM Modi launches 14,000 projects worth ₹10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 said the culture of “red tape” has been replaced with the “red carpet” for investors in the seven years of the “double-engine” government in Uttar Pradesh. In his address at a ground-breaking ceremony for projects worth more than ₹10 lakh crore here, he said an environment of trade, development and trust has emerged in the State.

Arrest of Kochhars in loan fraud case amounted to abuse of power by CBI: Bombay HC

The arrest of ICICI Bank’s former Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar by the CBI in a loan fraud case was “without application of mind and due regard to the law”, amounting to an “abuse of power”, the Bombay High Court has said. A division Bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and N.R. Borkar on February 6 held the Kochhars’ arrest as illegal and confirmed a January 2023 interim order passed by another Bench granting them bail.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024 | Hut-free Mission aims at 8 lakh concrete houses by 2030

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who presented the State Budget 2024-25 on February 19 announced a mission for a ‘Hut-free Tamil Nadu’ by 2030, and said eight lakh concrete houses would be constructed in rural areas under this mission. Called the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam, the scheme will be implemented in the coming year at a cost of ₹3,500 crore, providing an opportunity for the poor to build their dream homes, he said.

Delhi Excise case | Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for sixth time

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 19 skipped the sixth summons from the ED to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case. Terming the summons “illegal” the AAP said in a statement that the ED should stop sending summons and wait for the court’s decision on the matter as the ED has already approached the court.

SP will not join Rahul’s Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party will not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on February 19. The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on February 19. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

Two-year-old daughter of Bihari couple goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Police step up search

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have intensified a massive search for the two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple who was allegedly abducted while sleeping in a wayside tent near Pettah in the capital city of Kerala in the early hours of February 19. The missing girl, who is the youngest of four children of the couple hailing from Bihar, reportedly went missing around 1 a.m. The family has been residing at an isolated place close to a railway track near All Saints’ College.

Israel sets Ramadan deadline for assault on Gazan city Rafah

Israel has threatened to invade Gaza’s Rafah by the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not return the remaining hostages by then, despite international pressure to protect Palestinian civilians sheltering in the southern city. The Israeli government says the city on the Egypt border is the last remaining stronghold in Gaza of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. But it is also where three-quarters of the displaced Palestinian population has fled, taking shelter in sprawling tent encampments without access to adequate food, water or medicine.

Three high-ranking Myanmar officers sentenced to death for surrendering town: military sources

Myanmar’s junta has sentenced to death three high-ranking officers who oversaw the surrender of a strategic town on the Chinese border to ethnic minority fighters last month, military sources told AFP. Hundreds of troops put down their weapons and handed over the town of Laukkai in Shan State to the so-called Three Brotherhood Alliance after months of fighting that saw the military lose swathes of territory.

Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world’s most popular monuments to visitors

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on February 19 because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites. A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying, “Due to strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.” Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on February 19 were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website. Visitors were advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip.

IND vs ENG | Bumrah likely to be rested, fit-again Rahul set to be back for Ranchi Test

Lead India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested, while batter K.L. Rahul is expected to come back after recovering from a quadriceps injury, in the fourth Test against England beginning February 23 in Ranchi. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series with 17 scalps and singlehandedly bowled India to victory in the second Test. The hosts lead 2-1 in the five-match rubber.