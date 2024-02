SP will not join Rahul's Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised, says Akhilesh Yadav

February 19, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party will not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on February 19.

The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on February 19. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

The Samajwadi Party has offered 11 seats to the grand old party while the Congress' State unit has demanded a higher allocation.

Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc.