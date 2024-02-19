GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-year-old daughter of Bihari couple goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Police step up search

Couple also has three sons, one of whom has claimed to have seen an unidentified person abducting his sister on a yellow scooter

February 19, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Parents of the child who is said to be missing at the Pettah police station in Thiruvananthapuram on February 19, 2024. The missing girl is the youngest of four children of the couple hailing from Bihar.

Parents of the child who is said to be missing at the Pettah police station in Thiruvananthapuram on February 19, 2024. The missing girl is the youngest of four children of the couple hailing from Bihar. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have intensified a massive manhunt for the two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple who was allegedly abducted while sleeping in a wayside tent near Pettah in the capital city in the early hours of Monday (February 19).

The missing girl, who is the youngest of four children of the couple hailing from Bihar, was reported to have gone missing around 1 a.m. The family has been residing in an isolated place close to a railway track near All Saints’ College.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said the family, who is believed to have migrated to Hyderabad, has been visiting Thiruvananthapuram every year for about two months to sell honey.

Unidentified person in scooter

The couple also has three sons, one of whom has claimed to have seen an unidentified person abducting his sister on a yellow scooter. However, such claims are yet to be ascertained by the investigation team.

Eight teams have been currently probing various angles. Police units attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have also fanned out to various places, including transit points. The police are learnt to have gathered a number of CCTV footage from the area. The family and other nearby residents are being questioned.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA and former Minister Antony Raju, who took stock of the situation and consoled the family, said the probe has been expanded as far as Kollam, while the Tamil Nadu police has also been alerted to anticipate a possible attempt by the suspect gang to flee to Kanniyakumari.

Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government will leave no stones unturned to trace the whereabouts of the child.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.