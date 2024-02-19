GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower are being turned away because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites

February 19, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PARIS

AP
A board advertises a strike at the Eiffel Tower Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 in Paris. Visits to the Eiffel Tower were disrupted on Monday Feb. 19, 2024 because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument, which is one of the world’s most-visited sites.

A board advertises a strike at the Eiffel Tower Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 in Paris. Visits to the Eiffel Tower were disrupted on Monday Feb. 19, 2024 because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument, which is one of the world’s most-visited sites. | Photo Credit: AP

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on February 19 because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites.

A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying, “Due to strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.”

The hugely popular 300-meter (984-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital.

Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on February 19 were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website. Visitors were advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip. Electronic ticket owners were told to check their inboxes beforehand.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year, but it is occasionally affected by strikes. In December, it was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year’s holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations.

Stephane Dieu of the CGT union, which represents a large number of the Eiffel Tower’s employees, said Monday's strike is aimed at a salary increase in proportion to the incoming revenue from ticket sales and improved maintenance of the monument, which is owned by the Paris municipality.

Related Topics

France / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.