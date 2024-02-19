GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024 live updates | Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to present State Budget for 2024-25 today

Measures towards achieving the $1-trillion economy target will be keenly watched

February 19, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget for 2024-25 on February 19. File

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget for 2024-25 on February 19. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget for 2024-25 at 10 a.m. on February 19, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Amid a tight financial situation, the Budget – to be presented with the theme ‘Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth’ – will be keenly watched to see whether the DMK Government bats for fiscal prudence or populism.

A key aspect of this Budget would be revenue augmentation to meet the expenditure for various schemes. Fiscal 2023-24 has been challenging for the State’s finances, owing to the heavy floods in Chennai and southern districts.

Track latest updates here:
  • February 19, 2024 07:13
    Tamil Nadu plans to borrow ₹37,000 crore in the last quarter of fiscal 2023-24

    The Tamil Nadu Government plans to borrow ₹37,000 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023-24, according to the indicative calendar of market borrowings released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Read here

  • February 19, 2024 07:11
    T.N. Budget 2024-25: A tightrope walk amid financial constraints

    On September 15, 2023, the government launched its flagship Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which grants ₹1,000 per month to over 1.15 crore women heads of families, fulfilling its poll promise. A key aspect of this Budget would be revenue augmentation to meet the expenditure for various schemes. Fiscal 2023-24 has been challenging for the State’s finances, owing to the heavy floods in Chennai and southern districts.

    According to the Governor’s Address, the State was grappling with a severe stress on its fiscal resources in the aftermath of the disasters, and its capacity for resource mobilisation was constrained following the implementation of GST.

    Read here

