February 19, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the State Budget for 2024-25 at 10 a.m. on February 19, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Amid a tight financial situation, the Budget – to be presented with the theme ‘Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth’ – will be keenly watched to see whether the DMK Government bats for fiscal prudence or populism.

A key aspect of this Budget would be revenue augmentation to meet the expenditure for various schemes. Fiscal 2023-24 has been challenging for the State’s finances, owing to the heavy floods in Chennai and southern districts.