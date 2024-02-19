Gaza Health Ministry says over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war

February 19, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - RAFAH, Gaza Strip

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Ministry in Gaza said on February 19 that 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of fatalities to 29,092 since the start of the war.

The Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says most of those killed were women and children.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. More than 100 captives were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.