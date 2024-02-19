Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 6th time

February 19, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the sixth summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case.

He had skipped all five previous summons issued by the ED.

Terming the summons “illegal” the AAP said in a statement that the ED should stop sending summons and wait for the court’s decision on the matter as the ED has already approached the court.

Mr. Kejriwal appeared before the Rouse Avenue court on February 17 in connection with ED’s complaint regarding non-compliance of agency’s summons, via video conference. The court adjourned the matter till March 16 as Mr. Kejriwal expressed his inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the ongoing assembly session.