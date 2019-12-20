Top news of the day: Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life imprisonment in Unnao rape case; Anti-CAA protests continue throughout India, and more

A special court here on Friday awarded death penalty to four persons convicted in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case.

In wake of violent protests against CAA and NRC in parts of Gujarat, the state government on Friday authorised additional DGP (Intelligence) to suspend mobile based internet services in case of any exigency from December 20 to 22.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region jolted several parts of north India including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment, after he was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

As External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar ended his visit to the United States after participating in the ‘2+2’ dialogue with top U.S. officials, reports suggest that he cancelled a meeting to discuss the situation in the Kashmir Valley with several Congressional leaders, objecting to the presence of Indian origin Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who recently sponsored a tough resolution on Kashmir.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced a rejig of its top management with Anand Mahindra, 64, transitioning to the role of non-executive chairman from executive chairman, effective 1 April, 2020.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday finally broke his silence on the National Register for Citizens (NRC), saying “Kahe ka NRC? [why NRC?]”.

The National Congress Party (NCP) State president and Kerala MLA representing Kuttanad, Thomas Chandy, passed away at his home in Kochi on Friday.

Thambi’s plot hinges on the classic case of identity theft, parts of which reminded of another movie (The Return of Martin Guerre) I watched a few years back. There too, a man returns to his family after several years, where the director toys with the idea of the real identity of the man in question — is he’s an impostor or the actual person? But that movie was far more serious in the way it dealt with deception. In Thambi, Jeethu Joseph spells out every little detail in the first hour or so. You have Saravanan who deserted his family when he was a teenager. It’s been 15 years since he stormed out of the house. Is he dead or alive? You don’t know.

The much-awaited trial of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed began here on Friday with a witness testifying against him in the anti-terrorism court which also indicted the Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief in another case of terror financing, amidst intense international pressure on Pakistan to bring him to justice.