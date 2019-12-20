Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra board approved the transition of Anand Mahindra to non-Executive Chairman effective April 1, 2020.
“With effect from April 1, 2020, Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Mahindra & Mahindra. This is in accordance with the SEBI guidelines,” the company said in a statement.
Pawan Goenka will be redesignated as Managing Director and Chief Executive from April 1, 2020.
The board also approved the appointment of Anish Shah as CFO, CEO and MD.
