Kerala MLA Thomas Chandy passes away at 72

The National Congress Party (NCP) State president and Kerala MLA representing Kuttanad, Thomas Chandy, passed away at his home in Kochi on Friday.

Mr. Chandy was 72-years old and was battling with cancer. He is survived by his wife Mercy and three daughters.

Mr. Chandy served as Transport Minister in the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government for almost seven months in 2017. A successful businessman in the Gulf, he was also closely associated with Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later with the Congress. He left the party to form Democratic Indira Congress (K) after the death of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Later, Mr. Chandy joined the NCP and became its only legislator in 2006. With the Left front since 2011, Mr. Chandy got elected as legislator from Kuttanad thrice. But his stint as Transport Minister was far from easy, with allegations of land grab and lake reclamation which eventually saw him step down.