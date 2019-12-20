‘Why NRC?’, asks Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday finally broke his silence on the National Register for Citizens (NRC), saying “Kahe ka NRC? [why NRC?]”.

His reply came to queries from journalists when he was coming out from a function of the Indian Road Congress in Patna.

The Janata Dal (United)’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor had opposed both the NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and met Mr. Kumar in Patna. After the meeting, Mr. Kishor said the Chief Minister would explain his position on these issues after his ongoing Jan Jivan Hariyali journey over climate change. Mr. Kumar’s yatra will end on January 19.

Some JD(U) leaders like Pawan Verma and Ghulam Rasool Valyavi have expressed their concern over the CAA and the NRC. The JD(U) is in the ruling alliance with the BJP in the State.

Left parties on Thursday observed a Bihar bandh and the principal Opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is scheduled to observe a State-wide bandh on Saturday.

The Congress took a swipe on Mr. Kumar for his comment on the NRC. “Nitish Kumar has been diabolical in his approach and wants to ride on two boats at the same time…how can he oppose NRC and support CAA”, asked State Congress leader and party spokesperson Rajesh Kumar Rathor.

The JD(U) had supported the CAB in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.