Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life imprisonment in Unnao rape case

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, after he was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹25 lakh on Sengar, awarding an additional compensation of ₹10 lakh over and above the amount of ₹25 lakh earlier awarded as ex-gratia to the victim's mother. The amount would be deposited in the victim's bank account as soon as the fine is realised.

The remaining ₹15 lakh from the fine, will be paid to the Uttar Pradesh government to meet expenses on prosecution and trial.

As directed by the court, the victim and her family members will continue to live for a year in the rented accommodation arranged by the Delhi Commission for Women and the Uttar Pradesh government will pay the rental charges of ₹15,000 per month, till November 2020.

The CBI has been directed to ensure security of the victim and her family members and keep assessing the threat perception every three months for necessary action. The victim and the agency can approach the Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority or the District Witness Protection Committee (West) for any assistance.

Following the court proceedings, which started in August, the court on Monday held Sengar guilty of raping the girl on June 4, 2017. However, it acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh, giving her the benefit of doubt.