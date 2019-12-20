Other States

Violence spreads to new areas in U.P.

Security personnel patrol a street during restrictions in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after Friday prayers in Varanasi.

Security personnel patrol a street during restrictions in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after Friday prayers in Varanasi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district from 3 p.m.

Violence spread to more parts of Uttar Pradesh as anti-citizenship law protesters pelted stones at police in Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Sambhal when they were stopped from taking out rallies after the Friday prayers.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been placed in the entire state since November 9.

Though the state capital Lucknow and Aligarh remained largely peaceful, new areas were hit by violence. Demonstrators indulged in stone-pelting in several cities, forcing police to use canes and lob tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district from 3 p.m. on Friday in view of anti-citizenship law protests, officials said.

The ordered has been issued to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

“In order to maintain law and order and communal harmony, all mobile internet services are being suspended from 3 pm on December 20 in entire Bulandshahr. Internet-related loop lines and lease lines too shall remain suspended,” he stated in an order.

Mobile internet and text messaging services remained suspended in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Friday in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 5:07:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/violence-spreads-to-new-areas-in-up/article30359146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY