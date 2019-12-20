Violence spreads to new areas in U.P.

Violence spread to more parts of Uttar Pradesh as anti-citizenship law protesters pelted stones at police in Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Sambhal when they were stopped from taking out rallies after the Friday prayers.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been placed in the entire state since November 9.

Though the state capital Lucknow and Aligarh remained largely peaceful, new areas were hit by violence. Demonstrators indulged in stone-pelting in several cities, forcing police to use canes and lob tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district from 3 p.m. on Friday in view of anti-citizenship law protests, officials said.

The ordered has been issued to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

“In order to maintain law and order and communal harmony, all mobile internet services are being suspended from 3 pm on December 20 in entire Bulandshahr. Internet-related loop lines and lease lines too shall remain suspended,” he stated in an order.

Mobile internet and text messaging services remained suspended in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Friday in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.