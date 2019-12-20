Anti-CAA protest in Chennai: Thirumavalavan, actor Siddarth, vocalist T.M Krishna booked

The City police has booked a case against nearly 600 persons who gathered at Valluvar Kottam for the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Prominent among them are Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Member of Parliament Thol. Thirumavalavan, Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi leader.H. Jawahirullah, vocalist and social activist T.M.Krishna, actor Siddarth, G. Selva of CPI(M), and Vasikaran of AAP. Mohammed Ghouse of the Welfare Party who had applied for permission to protest peacefully under the banner of anti-CAA movement, was also named.

A day ahead of the protest, the police had told Mr. Gouse, but despite a formal rejection of permission from the police, a large number of people comprising students, youth and activists from different groups spontaneously turned up at Valluvarkottam on Thursday and to expresses their opposition to the new citizenship law. Many expressed their condemnation to BJP Government at centre.

Now, Nungambakkam police has registered an FIR against 601 persons, under Section 143(Punishment for unlawful assembly) and Section 41 of Madras City Police Act which deals with persons who assemble in prohibited places.

Meanwhile, the Pattinapakkam has booked another case against Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader Mr. Jawahirullah and 3,000 others who assembled in its limits on Wednesday and attempted to proceed to lay a siege to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's residence on Greenways Road.