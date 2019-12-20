Four sentenced to death in 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case

A special court here on Friday awarded death penalty to four persons convicted in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case.

Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Sarwar Azmi, Saifur Rehman and Mohammed Salman were convicted on Wednesday, while Shahbaz Ahmed, accused of sending an email after the blasts, was acquitted.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma pronounced the verdict.

A series of blasts ripped through the Walled City of Jaipur 11 years ago, on May 13, 2008, killing 71 persons and leaving about 200 injured. The eight locations targeted in a series of nine synchronised bomb blasts were situated within a 2-km radius in the densely populated Walled City.

Public Prosecutor Sri Chand on Wednesday said the four persons were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in eight cases registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan police.

The convicts were between 21 and 25 years old at the time of their arrest.

Three accused - Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar, and Mohammed Aariz - are at present lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi, facing trial in other blast cases.