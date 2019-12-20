Tremors felt in north India

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region jolted several parts of north India including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.
“The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush,” an official of the Seismology Department said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5:13 pm.
