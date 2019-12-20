Tremors felt in north India

National

A google map image of Hindu Kush region.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5:13 pm.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region jolted several parts of north India including Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

“The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush,” an official of the Seismology Department said.

