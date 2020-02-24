Namaste Trump: See you very soon in Ahmedabad, tweets PM Modi | Live updates

With massive decorations and elaborate security arrangements, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be attending ‘Namaste Trump’, a mega event at the Motera cricket stadium.

The U.S. and India were initially expected to sign a limited trade deal during Mr. Trump's maiden visit, but this appears unlikely.

Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Howdy Modi! rally held in New Hampshire last year, Mr. Trump will take part in 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly constructed cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall apparently to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress Mr. Trump.

His schedule:

February 24

11.30 a.m. : Arrival in Ahmedabad, visit to Sabarmati Ashram.

1.05 p.m. : 'Namaste Trump' event with PM Modi.

5.15 p.m. : Arrival in Agra for Taj Mahal visit. Ticket counters at the Taj Mahal will close at 11:30 a.m.

7.30 p.m. : Arrival in New Delhi.

February 25

10.30 a.m. : Wreath laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

11.00 a.m. : Meeting with PM Modi at the front lawns of Hyderabad House (Discussion is expected to cover military and security cooperation, including defence agreements).

8:50 am

Gujarat CM welcomes Trump

On behalf of 65 million Gujaratis, it’s an honour to welcome the President of the USA , Mr @realDonaldTrump , on his maiden visit to Gujarat. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) February 24, 2020

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

February 23 | 8:45 pm

Trump leaves for India

Departing for India with Melania! pic.twitter.com/sZhb3E1AoB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

"Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- #NamasteTrump!"

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.



It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

Three-hour programme at Motera cricket stadium

At the newly built ‘world’s largest cricket stadium’, there will be a three-hour programme, including public interaction and cultural programmes, before and after the President and the Prime Minister’s speeches. Among the cultural programmes will be music performances by top Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and other leading Gujarati singers and performers.

Ahmedabad joint rally with Trump will be historic, says Modi

“India looks forward to welcoming President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” said Mr. Modi in a tweet on Sunday.

