Namaste Trump: See you very soon in Ahmedabad, tweets PM Modi | Live updates

Motorists ride on a decorated bridge U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to take during his visit in Ahmedabad

Motorists ride on a decorated bridge U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to take during his visit in Ahmedabad   | Photo Credit: AP

Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi are part of President Trump's itinerary

With massive decorations and elaborate security arrangements, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be attending ‘Namaste Trump’, a mega event at the Motera cricket stadium.

The U.S. and India were initially expected to sign a limited trade deal during Mr. Trump's maiden visit, but this appears unlikely.

Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Howdy Modi! rally held in New Hampshire last year, Mr. Trump will take part in 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly constructed cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall apparently to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress Mr. Trump.

His schedule:

February 24

11.30 a.m. : Arrival in Ahmedabad, visit to Sabarmati Ashram.

1.05 p.m. : 'Namaste Trump' event with PM Modi.

5.15 p.m. : Arrival in Agra for Taj Mahal visit. Ticket counters at the Taj Mahal will close at 11:30 a.m.

7.30 p.m. : Arrival in New Delhi.

February 25

10.30 a.m. : Wreath laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

11.00 a.m. : Meeting with PM Modi at the front lawns of Hyderabad House (Discussion is expected to cover military and security cooperation, including defence agreements).

 

8:50 am

 

Gujarat CM welcomes Trump

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

 

February 23 | 8:45 pm

 

Trump leaves for India

 

 

 

 

"Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- #NamasteTrump!"

 

 

 

 

Three-hour programme at Motera cricket stadium

At the newly built ‘world’s largest cricket stadium’, there will be a three-hour programme, including public interaction and cultural programmes, before and after the President and the Prime Minister’s speeches. Among the cultural programmes will be music performances by top Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and other leading Gujarati singers and performers.

Read more

 

 

 

Ahmedabad joint rally with Trump will be historic, says Modi

India looks forward to welcoming President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” said Mr. Modi in a tweet on Sunday.

Read more

(With inputs from PTI)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 9:57:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/uspresident-donald-trump-in-india-live-updates/article30900597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
Namaste Trump: See you very soon in Ahmedabad, tweets PM Modi | Live updates
Ahmedabad glitters to welcome Donald Trump
Ahmedabad joint rally with Trump will be historic, says Modi
Donald Trump, seventh U.S. President to visit India
U.P. Governor, Yogi Adityanath to receive Trump at Agra airport
US President Donald Trump leaves for maiden visit to India
The Trump visit as India-U.S. trade booster?
Kejriwal dropped from Melania Trump’s school visit
Committee meets to review preparations for Trump’s Gujarat visit
PM Modi not to visit Taj Mahal with U.S. President Donald Trump
President Trump likely to be offered ‘Trump platter’ at Bukhara
Put aside political identity, think as one nation: BJP to Congress on questions about Trump visit
Trump expected to talk CAA, NRC and Kashmir in India: U.S. Officials
Ahmedabad Mayor chairs committee hosting ‘Namaste Trump’ event
Unknown group to host ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Trump event should not become an extension of U.S. Presidential campaign: Congress
‘Namaste Trump’ won’t mark inauguration of Motera stadium: GCA
Donald Trump claims 10 million will welcome him in Ahmedabad
White House to take call on Trump’s Sabarmati Ashram visit: Gujarat CM
Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to accompany Donald Trump to India
DRDO anti-drone system to be deployed for Trump-Modi roadshow
Analysis | Donald Trump’s upcoming visit sharpens focus on Indo-Pacific military ties
U.S. President Trump not to visit Sabarmati Ashram?
Trade deal with U.S. delayed, not stuck, says government
Trump ambiguous on trade pact with India now, saving big deal for later
Donald Trump visit to Ahmedabad | Kerala social worker Aswathy Jwala launches hunger strike against wall ‘to hide slums’
Trump’s visit may seal helicopter deal
Donald Trump visit reason for our eviction, say Ahmedabad slum-dwellers
Trump’s India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF
Trump’s India visit preparations show ‘slave mentality’: Shiv Sena
It will be ‘Namaste Trump’ at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium
US top diplomat for South and Central Asia Alice Wells. File
Big setback if India and U.S. can’t agree on trade deal now, says top U.S. diplomat Alice Wells
India offers U.S. dairy, chicken access in bid for elusive trade deal with Trump
Trump’s India visit: Four Senators write to Mike Pompeo on Kashmir, CAA and NRC
Walls rise in Ahmedabad ahead of Donald Trump visit
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY