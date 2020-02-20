Namaste Trump: POTUS visit to India

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, as per an official announcement from the White House.

Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi are part of President Trump's iteniary. The U.S. and India were initially expected to sign a limited trade deal during Mr. Trump's maiden visit, but this appears unlikely.

Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Howdy Modi! rally held in New Hampshire last year, Mr. Trump will take part in 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly constructed cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall apparently to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress Mr. Trump.