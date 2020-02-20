  • The Package

Namaste Trump: POTUS visit to India

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, as per an official announcement from the White House.

Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi are part of President Trump's iteniary. The U.S. and India were initially expected to sign a limited trade deal during Mr. Trump's maiden visit, but this appears unlikely.

Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Howdy Modi! rally held in New Hampshire last year, Mr. Trump will take part in 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly constructed cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall apparently to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress Mr. Trump.

In This Package
Analysis | Donald Trump’s upcoming visit sharpens focus on Indo-Pacific military ties
U.S. President Trump not to visit Sabarmati Ashram?
Trade deal with U.S. delayed, not stuck, says government
Trump ambiguous on trade pact with India now, saving big deal for later
Donald Trump visit to Ahmedabad | Kerala social worker Aswathy Jwala launches hunger strike against wall ‘to hide slums’
Trump’s visit may seal helicopter deal
Donald Trump visit reason for our eviction, say Ahmedabad slum-dwellers
Trump’s India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF
Trump’s India visit preparations show ‘slave mentality’: Shiv Sena
It will be ‘Namaste Trump’ at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium
US top diplomat for South and Central Asia Alice Wells. File
Big setback if India and U.S. can’t agree on trade deal now, says top U.S. diplomat Alice Wells
India offers U.S. dairy, chicken access in bid for elusive trade deal with Trump
Trump’s India visit: Four Senators write to Mike Pompeo on Kashmir, CAA and NRC
Walls rise in Ahmedabad ahead of Donald Trump visit
