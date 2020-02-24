Watch | U.S. Presidents who have visited India before Trump

On February 24, U.S. President Donald Trump visits India for the first time to hold talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties. Trump will be the seventh U.S. president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad. Before him, six other U.S. Presidents have visited the country.

Dwight D. Eisenhower​, 1959

President Eisenhower was the first U.S. President to visit India. The purpose of his visit was to symbolise common quest for peace and explore disarmament requirements. Mr. Eisenhower delivered a public speech at Ramlila grounds and addressed both Houses of Parliament. He later visited the Taj Mahal and also stopped over at a village called Larmda.

Richard Nixon​, 1969

In the shortest-ever visit to India by a U.S. President, Richard Nixon stayed in India for barely 23 hours. The purpose of the visit was to promote peace. It was part of a multi-nation Asian tour. ​

Jimmy Carter​, 1978

Jimmy Carter addressed Parliament, in which he touched upon development through democracy and the growth of the Indian economy. Mr. Carter and the First Lady also visited a village called Daulatpur Naseerabad in Haryana. The visit resulted in the village changing its name to Carterpuri.​

Bill Clinton​, 2000

Bill Clinton's visit was the first by a U.S. President in over 20 years. The schedule included five cities of New Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai. It signalled a shift towards a new strategic orientation, with focus on India. Mr. Clinton issued a joint 'vision' statement with Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, in which the two leaders reiterated that closer cooperation between the two countries was important.

George W. Bush​, 2006

President George W. Bush visited India during his second term in office. The highlight of the visit was the conclusion of a landmark civilian nuclear agreement with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Mr. Bush also addressed a select gathering at Purana Qila.

Barack Obama, 2010, 2015

​Mr. Obama's first visit in his first term was one of strategic importance and came within a year of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Mr. Obama landed in Mumbai and later addressed a gathering in which he spoke against the terror attack. In a historic address to Parliament, Mr. Obama touched upon vital issues in India-U.S. ties. In his second visit, Mr. Obama was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Obama held one-on-one talks and the highlight of the trip was a breakthrough in the civil nuclear deal between India and the U.S., which had been in limbo for several years.

