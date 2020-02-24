Trump visit: Former PM Manmohan Singh to attend official banquet on Tuesday

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be attending the official banquet, hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, in honour of United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Party sources on Monday said that Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad too is likely to attend but the party’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will give it a miss.

The official banquet is the only engagement that the Congress leaders will have with the visiting U.S. President.

So far, U.S. officials have not contacted the principal Opposition for any one-on-one meeting between Mr. Trump and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Chowdhury said the government of India should have insisted with the U.S. authorities to follow the ‘time-honoured principle’.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chowdhury, who described the decision to skip the banquet as a personal one, also objected to Congress leaders being left out of Monday’s ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad.

“When the ‘Howdy Modi’ event took place in Houston, both Democrats and Republicans were invited. Why have the Opposition leaders been left out in Ahmedabad,” asked Mr. Chowdhury.

“It’s been a time-honoured tradition that when visiting dignitaries come, meetings with Opposition leaders take place. When the UPA was there and former president Barack Obama had visited, he met with Opposition leaders,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

On Friday, the Congress had described Mr. Trump’s visit as an important step in Indo-U.S. strategic relationship but its success would be measured by its outcomes.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma had said India should raise its concerns over the withdrawal of General System of Preference status to India, reduction in H1B visas and settlement of social security deposits made by Indian professionals in the U.S.

“This visit should not become an extension of the U.S. presidential campaign for the Indian diaspora. We do not become active party in the elections in another country. This mistake was made in Texas at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event and the Prime Minister ought to be careful as these are setting wrong precedents,” Mr. Sharma said.