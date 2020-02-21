Trump now says 10 mn to welcome him

U.S. President Donald Trump has made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that there will be 10 million people to greet him on his arrival. Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, Mr. Trump said that Mr. Modi told him that “we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event.”

On Thursday, Mr. Trump upped the crowd size by three million at a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Colorado.