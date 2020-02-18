Donald Trump visit reason for our eviction, say Ahmedabad slum-dwellers

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued eviction notice to more than 40 slum houses located 1.5 km from the newly-built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the Namaste Trump event will be held on February 24.

“You have encroached upon a plot of land belonging to the AMC. Evict the plot in another seven days with your household chattels, otherwise, departmental action will be taken to evict the land. If you have to make any representation, you can do so on February 19 at 3 p.m.,” reads the notice issued by the estate wing of the civic body.

The residents questioned the timing of the notice and alleged that they were being removed as part of the “beautification exercise” ahead of the U.S. President’s visit to the area.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra strongly denied any such move and said: “No slum is being evicted ahead of the Namaste Trump event in the city. There are no plans of any forceful eviction in near future. There are no plans to evict any slum dwellers near the event venue or the route which the dignitaries will take. The AMC has an Estate department which is responsible for preventing any settlements on public land.”

According to him, whenever any fresh encroachments are noticed, the civic body issues notice to the occupants to furnish proof of ownership and conducts a hearing. These notices are for hearing and ask the occupants to furnish documents of ownership.

If the residents are unable to provide any documents, they will be evicted from the said land in due course — perhaps over next 1-2 years.

“However, as per the existing policy the AMC builds houses for such people and offer free alternate housing before any eviction,” Mr. Nehra added.