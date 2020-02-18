Other States

Donald Trump visit reason for our eviction, say Ahmedabad slum-dwellers

Residents of a slum near Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium hold eviction notices served to them in Ahmedabad, India on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Residents of a slum near Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium hold eviction notices served to them in Ahmedabad, India on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

No plan of any forceful removal in near future, says Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued eviction notice to more than 40 slum houses located 1.5 km from the newly-built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the Namaste Trump event will be held on February 24. 

“You have encroached upon a plot of land belonging to the AMC. Evict the plot in another seven days with your household chattels, otherwise, departmental action will be taken to evict the land. If you have to make any representation, you can do so on February 19 at 3 p.m.,” reads the notice issued by the estate wing of the civic body.

The residents questioned the timing of the notice and alleged that they were being removed as part of the “beautification exercise” ahead of the U.S. President’s visit to the area.

Also Read
Workers build a wall along a slum area in Ahmedabad on February 13, 2020 as part of a beautification drive along a route that U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking during Mr. Trump’s visit.

Walls rise in Ahmedabad ahead of Donald Trump visit

 

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra strongly denied any such move and said: “No slum is being evicted ahead of the Namaste Trump event in the city. There are no plans of any forceful eviction in near future. There are no plans to evict any slum dwellers near the event venue or the route which the dignitaries will take. The AMC has an Estate department which is responsible for preventing any settlements on public land.”

Also read | Will accord Trump a memorable welcome, says Modi | Editorial: Birds of a feather — On Trump-Modi chemistry | Looking forward to India visit, says Trump

According to him, whenever any fresh encroachments are noticed, the civic body issues notice to the occupants to furnish proof of ownership and conducts a hearing. These notices are for hearing and ask the occupants to furnish documents of ownership.

Also Read
AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. File

Govt. trying to hide poverty behind wall after concealing data on economy: Congress

If the residents are unable to provide any documents, they will be evicted from the said land in due course — perhaps over next 1-2 years. 

“However, as per the existing policy the AMC builds houses for such people and offer free alternate housing before any eviction,” Mr. Nehra added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 10:05:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/donald-trump-visit-reason-for-our-eviction-say-ahmedabad-slum-dwellers/article30852495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY